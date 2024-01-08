The Philadelphia Flyers, Morgan Frost among them, face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. If you'd like to wager on Frost's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morgan Frost vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Frost Season Stats Insights

Frost has averaged 11:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Frost has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 28 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 10 of 28 games this year, Frost has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In six of 28 games this season, Frost has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Frost hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Frost has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Frost Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 28 Games 5 13 Points 1 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.