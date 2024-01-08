Monday's contest at Talmadge L. Hill Field House has the Delaware State Hornets (8-9, 1-0 MEAC) squaring off against the Morgan State Bears (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET (on January 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-72 win for Delaware State, so expect a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Morgan State vs. Delaware State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Morgan State vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware State 74, Morgan State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Morgan State vs. Delaware State

Computer Predicted Spread: Delaware State (-1.8)

Delaware State (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.4

Morgan State's record against the spread so far this season is 7-6-0, while Delaware State's is 8-5-0. The Bears have hit the over in eight games, while Hornets games have gone over six times. Morgan State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall in the last 10 games. Delaware State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Morgan State Performance Insights

The Bears have been outscored by 7.1 points per game (scoring 71.5 points per game to rank 266th in college basketball while allowing 78.6 per contest to rank 335th in college basketball) and have a -122 scoring differential overall.

Morgan State ranks 155th in college basketball at 37.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 38.0 its opponents average.

Morgan State hits 1.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.5 (332nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

The Bears record 86.6 points per 100 possessions (325th in college basketball), while allowing 95.3 points per 100 possessions (302nd in college basketball).

Morgan State has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.3 per game (338th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.3 (246th in college basketball).

Delaware State Performance Insights

The Hornets' -30 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.6 points per game (264th in college basketball) while giving up 73.4 per contest (234th in college basketball).

Delaware State averages 35.4 rebounds per game (223rd in college basketball) while conceding 30.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.8 boards per game.

Delaware State knocks down 4.4 three-pointers per game (355th in college basketball) at a 30.3% rate (306th in college basketball), compared to the 8.9 per contest its opponents make, shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

Delaware State has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (336th in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (36th in college basketball).

