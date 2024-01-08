Morgan State vs. Delaware State January 8 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's MEAC slate includes the Morgan State Bears (4-10, 0-0 MEAC) against the Delaware State Hornets (6-9, 0-0 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Morgan State vs. Delaware State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Morgan State Players to Watch
- Kameron Hobbs: 10.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Will Thomas: 10.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Wynston Tabbs: 15.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahmarie Simpkins: 9.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christian Oliver: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Delaware State Players to Watch
- Martez Robinson: 17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jevin Muniz: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deywilk Tavarez: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Wesley Oba: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alston Andrews: 5.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Morgan State vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison
|Morgan State Rank
|Morgan State AVG
|Delaware State AVG
|Delaware State Rank
|190th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|72.3
|245th
|339th
|79.6
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|274th
|174th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|36.0
|213th
|182nd
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|102nd
|322nd
|5.6
|3pt Made
|4.4
|354th
|196th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.9
|227th
|311th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|14.4
|338th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.