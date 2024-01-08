Monday's MEAC slate includes the Morgan State Bears (4-10, 0-0 MEAC) against the Delaware State Hornets (6-9, 0-0 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Morgan State vs. Delaware State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morgan State Players to Watch

Kameron Hobbs: 10.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Will Thomas: 10.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Wynston Tabbs: 15.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmarie Simpkins: 9.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Christian Oliver: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Delaware State Players to Watch

Martez Robinson: 17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jevin Muniz: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Deywilk Tavarez: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Wesley Oba: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Alston Andrews: 5.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Morgan State vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison

Morgan State Rank Morgan State AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank 190th 74.6 Points Scored 72.3 245th 339th 79.6 Points Allowed 74.7 274th 174th 36.9 Rebounds 36.0 213th 182nd 9.2 Off. Rebounds 10.2 102nd 322nd 5.6 3pt Made 4.4 354th 196th 13.3 Assists 12.9 227th 311th 13.6 Turnovers 14.4 338th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.