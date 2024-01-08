Monday's MEAC slate includes the Morgan State Bears (4-10, 0-0 MEAC) against the Delaware State Hornets (6-9, 0-0 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Morgan State vs. Delaware State Game Information

Morgan State Players to Watch

  • Kameron Hobbs: 10.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Will Thomas: 10.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Wynston Tabbs: 15.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ahmarie Simpkins: 9.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Christian Oliver: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Delaware State Players to Watch

  • Martez Robinson: 17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jevin Muniz: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Deywilk Tavarez: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Wesley Oba: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alston Andrews: 5.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Morgan State vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison

Morgan State Rank Morgan State AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank
190th 74.6 Points Scored 72.3 245th
339th 79.6 Points Allowed 74.7 274th
174th 36.9 Rebounds 36.0 213th
182nd 9.2 Off. Rebounds 10.2 102nd
322nd 5.6 3pt Made 4.4 354th
196th 13.3 Assists 12.9 227th
311th 13.6 Turnovers 14.4 338th

