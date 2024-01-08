Should you bet on Nick Seeler to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nick Seeler score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Seeler stats and insights

  • Seeler is yet to score through 39 games this season.
  • In two games versus the Penguins this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Seeler has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Seeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Flames 0 0 0 18:24 Home W 3-2
1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 3-2 SO
1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 15:01 Away L 5-2
12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 4-3
12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:18 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:24 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:38 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 1-0

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

