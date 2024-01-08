When the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Deslauriers stats and insights

  • Deslauriers is yet to score through 38 games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in two games (one shot).
  • Deslauriers has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Deslauriers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Flames 0 0 0 3:36 Home W 3-2
1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:10 Home L 3-2 SO
12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 4-3
12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:35 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:22 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:27 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:23 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 6:54 Home W 4-3 SO

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

