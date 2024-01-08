The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Owen Tippett light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Tippett stats and insights

  • In 11 of 39 games this season, Tippett has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In two games versus the Penguins this season, he has taken seven shots and scored one goal.
  • On the power play, Tippett has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 8.9% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Tippett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Flames 0 0 0 21:48 Home W 3-2
1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:45 Home L 3-2 SO
1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 5-2
12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 4-3
12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:30 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 16:17 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:07 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:52 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:49 Home W 1-0

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

