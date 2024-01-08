Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers will be in action on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. If you'd like to wager on Tippett's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Owen Tippett vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Tippett has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 15:40 on the ice per game.

Tippett has netted a goal in a game 11 times this year in 39 games played, including multiple goals once.

Tippett has a point in 17 games this season (out of 39), including multiple points five times.

In nine of 39 games this year, Tippett has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Tippett's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

Tippett has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tippett Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 39 Games 5 22 Points 1 12 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.