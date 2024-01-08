On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Rasmus Ristolainen going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Ristolainen stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Ristolainen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games against the Penguins this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Ristolainen has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 104 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Ristolainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Flames 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 3-2 1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 3-2 SO 1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 5-2 12/31/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:47 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:57 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:26 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:38 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:01 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:07 Home W 1-0

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

