The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Poehling light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Poehling stats and insights

In three of 34 games this season, Poehling has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Poehling has zero points on the power play.

Poehling's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Flames 0 0 0 9:06 Home W 3-2 1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 3-2 SO 1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 5-2 12/31/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:56 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:36 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 2 2 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 1-0

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.