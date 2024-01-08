Will Scott Laughton Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 8?
Can we count on Scott Laughton scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Laughton stats and insights
- Laughton has scored in three of 39 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Penguins this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 3.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 104 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Laughton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|W 3-2
|1/4/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|12:44
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|12:51
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:26
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 1-0
Flyers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
