On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Sean Couturier going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Couturier stats and insights

Couturier has scored in 10 of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Penguins this season, he has scored one goal on six shots.

On the power play, Couturier has accumulated three goals and three assists.

Couturier averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.6%.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 104 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Flames 1 1 0 24:01 Home W 3-2 1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 23:36 Home L 3-2 SO 1/2/2024 Oilers 1 0 1 17:48 Away L 5-2 12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:25 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 1 1 0 21:24 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 1-0

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

