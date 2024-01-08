Sean Couturier will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Monday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Couturier against the Penguins, we have lots of info to help.

Sean Couturier vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Couturier Season Stats Insights

Couturier has averaged 18:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

Couturier has a goal in 10 of 37 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Couturier has a point in 22 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Couturier has had an assist in a game 15 times this season over 37 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Couturier's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Couturier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Couturier Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 37 Games 2 27 Points 2 10 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

