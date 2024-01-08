When the Philadelphia Flyers play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sean Walker find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Walker stats and insights

In five of 39 games this season, Walker has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in two games (eight shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Walker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Flames 1 0 1 16:57 Home W 3-2 1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 3-2 SO 1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 5-2 12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:36 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:44 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:32 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:02 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:29 Home W 1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.