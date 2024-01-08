Travis Konecny and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. Thinking about a bet on Konecny? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Travis Konecny vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Konecny Season Stats Insights

Konecny has averaged 19:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +14).

In 15 of 39 games this year, Konecny has scored a goal, with six of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Konecny has a point in 25 of 39 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Konecny has an assist in 13 of 39 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Konecny has an implied probability of 64.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Konecny has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Konecny Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 39 Games 4 37 Points 3 21 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.