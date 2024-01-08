Will Travis Sanheim Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 8?
When the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Travis Sanheim light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Sanheim stats and insights
- Sanheim has scored in four of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Penguins this season in two games (three shots).
- Sanheim has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 5.8% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Sanheim recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Home
|W 3-2
|1/4/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|24:16
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:54
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|20:25
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|25:40
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|21:11
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|23:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Flyers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
