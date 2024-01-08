Travis Sanheim will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins face off at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. Looking to wager on Sanheim's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Travis Sanheim vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

Sanheim has averaged 24:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

Sanheim has a goal in four of 38 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 17 of 38 games this season, Sanheim has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 38 games this season, Sanheim has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 43.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Sanheim having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 104 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 38 Games 5 25 Points 2 4 Goals 0 21 Assists 2

