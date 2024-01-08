Tyson Foerster and the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. Fancy a bet on Foerster in the Flyers-Penguins game? Use our stats and information below.

Tyson Foerster vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

Foerster's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:33 per game on the ice, is +4.

Foerster has a goal in four of 38 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Foerster has registered a point in a game 13 times this year out of 38 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Foerster has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 10 of 38 games played.

Foerster's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

There is a 31.2% chance of Foerster having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Foerster Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 38 Games 3 14 Points 3 4 Goals 2 10 Assists 1

