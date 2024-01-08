Will Yegor Zamula Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 8?
When the Philadelphia Flyers play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Yegor Zamula light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Zamula stats and insights
- Zamula has scored in three of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Penguins this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Zamula averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 104 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Zamula recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|20:25
|Home
|W 3-2
|1/4/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|15:47
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:00
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|18:39
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Flyers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
