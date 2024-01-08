When the Philadelphia Flyers play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Yegor Zamula light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

Zamula has scored in three of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Penguins this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Zamula averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 104 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Zamula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Flames 1 0 1 20:25 Home W 3-2 1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 3-2 SO 1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2 12/31/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:47 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 18:39 Away L 7-6 SO 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:59 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:49 Away L 3-2 OT

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

