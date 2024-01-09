The Georgetown Hoyas (7-6, 0-2 Big East) face the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday. The game will be available on Fox Sports 1.

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Dontrez Styles: 15.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Supreme Cook: 10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jayden Epps: 17.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jay Heath: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Rowan Brumbaugh: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Kadary Richmond: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dre Davis: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jaden Bediako: 9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Al-Amir Dawes: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG Seton Hall AVG Seton Hall Rank
231st 69.5 Points Scored 68.4 266th
349th 78.1 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd
99th 36.0 Rebounds 35.1 162nd
96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
324th 5.8 3pt Made 5.8 324th
274th 11.9 Assists 12.2 249th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

