Georgetown vs. Seton Hall January 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (7-6, 0-2 Big East) face the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday. The game will be available on Fox Sports 1.
Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Dontrez Styles: 15.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Supreme Cook: 10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jayden Epps: 17.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jay Heath: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rowan Brumbaugh: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Kadary Richmond: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dre Davis: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaden Bediako: 9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Al-Amir Dawes: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgetown Rank
|Georgetown AVG
|Seton Hall AVG
|Seton Hall Rank
|231st
|69.5
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|349th
|78.1
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|42nd
|99th
|36.0
|Rebounds
|35.1
|162nd
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
