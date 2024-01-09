The Georgetown Hoyas (7-6, 0-2 Big East) face the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday. The game will be available on Fox Sports 1.

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Georgetown Players to Watch

Dontrez Styles: 15.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Supreme Cook: 10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Jayden Epps: 17.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jay Heath: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Rowan Brumbaugh: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Kadary Richmond: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Dre Davis: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaden Bediako: 9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Al-Amir Dawes: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG Seton Hall AVG Seton Hall Rank 231st 69.5 Points Scored 68.4 266th 349th 78.1 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 99th 36.0 Rebounds 35.1 162nd 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 324th 5.8 3pt Made 5.8 324th 274th 11.9 Assists 12.2 249th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

