Two of the top players to watch when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena -- beginning at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Maple Leafs' William Nylander and the Sharks' Tomas Hertl.

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Game Information

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Toronto, Nylander has 54 points in 37 games (21 goals, 33 assists).

Auston Matthews has picked up 45 points (1.2 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 15 assists.

Mitchell Marner's total of 39 points is via 15 goals and 24 assists.

Martin Jones (7-3-0) has a 2.1 goals against average and a .932% save percentage (third-best in league).

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl's 13 goals and 15 assists in 39 games give him 28 points on the season.

Mikael Granlund is a key contributor for San Jose, with 26 total points this season. In 33 contests, he has netted five goals and provided 21 assists.

This season, Fabian Zetterlund has 11 goals and six assists, for a season point total of 17.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has an .897 save percentage (47th in the league), with 522 total saves, while conceding 59 goals (3.6 goals against average). He has compiled a 5-11-1 record between the posts for San Jose this season.

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 7th 3.49 Goals Scored 2 32nd 21st 3.22 Goals Allowed 4.03 32nd 6th 33.1 Shots 25.4 32nd 23rd 31.5 Shots Allowed 35.3 32nd 7th 25% Power Play % 18.63% 21st 20th 78.7% Penalty Kill % 72.59% 30th

