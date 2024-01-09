The San Diego State Aztecs (13-2, 2-0 MWC) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-2 MWC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. This contest is at 11:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. San Jose State matchup.

San Diego State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

San Diego State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline FanDuel San Diego State (-10.5) 137.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Diego State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

San Diego State is 6-7-0 ATS this season.

In the Aztecs' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

San Jose State has covered seven times in 15 matchups with a spread this year.

In the Spartans' 15 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), San Diego State is 31st in the country. It is way higher than that, 25th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Aztecs were +8000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +7000, which is the 38th-biggest change in the country.

San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.4%.

