Tuesday's contest between the San Diego State Aztecs (13-2, 2-0 MWC) and the San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-2 MWC) at Provident Credit Union Event Center has a projected final score of 76-67 based on our computer prediction, with San Diego State coming out on top. Game time is at 11:00 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

San Jose State vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Time: 11:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

San Jose State vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 76, San Jose State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for San Jose State vs. San Diego State

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego State (-9.0)

San Diego State (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

San Jose State has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season, while San Diego State is 6-6-0. A total of 10 out of the Spartans' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Aztecs' games have gone over. San Jose State is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games, while San Diego State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans average 75.1 points per game (175th in college basketball) while giving up 71.8 per outing (193rd in college basketball). They have a +49 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

San Jose State comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It is grabbing 33.1 rebounds per game (315th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.9 per contest.

San Jose State hits 8.9 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball) while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc (125th in college basketball). It is making 2.3 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.6 per game while shooting 34.6%.

The Spartans' 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 115th in college basketball, and the 93.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 269th in college basketball.

San Jose State has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (52nd in college basketball play) while forcing 11.3 (247th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs have a +178 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.9 points per game. They're putting up 77.1 points per game, 123rd in college basketball, and are allowing 65.2 per outing to rank 49th in college basketball.

San Diego State ranks 111th in college basketball at 38.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 33.9 its opponents average.

San Diego State knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (213th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

San Diego State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.5 per game (74th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (141st in college basketball).

