San Jose State vs. San Diego State January 9 Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (10-2, 0-0 MWC) face a fellow MWC opponent, the San Jose State Spartans (7-6, 0-0 MWC), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The game will tip off at 11:00 PM ET and is available via CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
San Jose State vs. San Diego State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Myron Amey Jr.: 14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tibet Gorener: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trey Anderson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Adrame Diongue: 5.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Jaedon LeDee: 21.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Micah Parrish: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reese Waters: 13.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamont Butler: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Saunders: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Jose State vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison
|San Jose State Rank
|San Jose State AVG
|San Diego State AVG
|San Diego State Rank
|164th
|75.7
|Points Scored
|77.2
|121st
|189th
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|73rd
|299th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|38.5
|101st
|313th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|141st
|69th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|182nd
|119th
|14.5
|Assists
|14.4
|128th
|63rd
|10.3
|Turnovers
|10.1
|54th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.