The San Diego State Aztecs (10-2, 0-0 MWC) face a fellow MWC opponent, the San Jose State Spartans (7-6, 0-0 MWC), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The game will tip off at 11:00 PM ET and is available via CBS Sports Network.

San Jose State vs. San Diego State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

San Jose State Players to Watch

Myron Amey Jr.: 14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Tibet Gorener: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Trey Anderson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Adrame Diongue: 5.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jaedon LeDee: 21.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

21.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Micah Parrish: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Reese Waters: 13.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Lamont Butler: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Elijah Saunders: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

San Jose State vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison

San Jose State Rank San Jose State AVG San Diego State AVG San Diego State Rank 164th 75.7 Points Scored 77.2 121st 189th 71.1 Points Allowed 66.3 73rd 299th 33.6 Rebounds 38.5 101st 313th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 9.6 141st 69th 8.8 3pt Made 7.5 182nd 119th 14.5 Assists 14.4 128th 63rd 10.3 Turnovers 10.1 54th

