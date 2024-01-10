The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8, 0-0 Patriot League) meet the Bucknell Bison (3-9, 0-0 Patriot League) in a clash of Patriot League squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Lehigh vs. Bucknell Game Information

Lehigh Players to Watch

Keith Higgins Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Dominic Parolin: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Bube Momah: 7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Jalin Sinclair: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Bucknell Players to Watch

Jack Forrest: 16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Noah Williamson: 11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Josh Bascoe: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Ruot Bijiek: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ian Motta: 4.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Lehigh vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison

Lehigh Rank Lehigh AVG Bucknell AVG Bucknell Rank 184th 74.9 Points Scored 62.3 353rd 278th 75.1 Points Allowed 72.3 214th 130th 37.7 Rebounds 29.3 360th 256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 5.8 357th 195th 7.4 3pt Made 7.7 162nd 170th 13.6 Assists 11.4 317th 227th 12.3 Turnovers 12.8 268th

