The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8, 0-0 Patriot League) meet the Bucknell Bison (3-9, 0-0 Patriot League) in a clash of Patriot League squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Lehigh vs. Bucknell Game Information

Lehigh Players to Watch

  • Keith Higgins Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dominic Parolin: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bube Momah: 7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jalin Sinclair: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Bucknell Players to Watch

  • Jack Forrest: 16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Noah Williamson: 11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Josh Bascoe: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ruot Bijiek: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ian Motta: 4.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Lehigh vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison

Lehigh Rank Lehigh AVG Bucknell AVG Bucknell Rank
184th 74.9 Points Scored 62.3 353rd
278th 75.1 Points Allowed 72.3 214th
130th 37.7 Rebounds 29.3 360th
256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 5.8 357th
195th 7.4 3pt Made 7.7 162nd
170th 13.6 Assists 11.4 317th
227th 12.3 Turnovers 12.8 268th

