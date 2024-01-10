Lehigh vs. Bucknell January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8, 0-0 Patriot League) meet the Bucknell Bison (3-9, 0-0 Patriot League) in a clash of Patriot League squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Lehigh vs. Bucknell Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Keith Higgins Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dominic Parolin: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bube Momah: 7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jalin Sinclair: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Jack Forrest: 16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Noah Williamson: 11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josh Bascoe: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ruot Bijiek: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ian Motta: 4.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Lehigh vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison
|Lehigh Rank
|Lehigh AVG
|Bucknell AVG
|Bucknell Rank
|184th
|74.9
|Points Scored
|62.3
|353rd
|278th
|75.1
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|214th
|130th
|37.7
|Rebounds
|29.3
|360th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|5.8
|357th
|195th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.7
|162nd
|170th
|13.6
|Assists
|11.4
|317th
|227th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.8
|268th
