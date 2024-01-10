Marquette vs. Butler January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) play a fellow Big East team, the Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.
Marquette vs. Butler Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Marquette Players to Watch
- Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oso Ighodaro: 13.5 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kam Jones: 14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- David Joplin: 9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chase Ross: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Butler Players to Watch
- Jahmyl Telfort: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Pierre Brooks: 16.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Davis: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Thomas: 5.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
Marquette vs. Butler Stat Comparison
|Marquette Rank
|Marquette AVG
|Butler AVG
|Butler Rank
|101st
|78.5
|Points Scored
|83.2
|36th
|73rd
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|179th
|302nd
|33.5
|Rebounds
|38.6
|99th
|314th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|230th
|89th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|8.1
|126th
|70th
|15.8
|Assists
|15.2
|93rd
|63rd
|10.3
|Turnovers
|10.4
|70th
