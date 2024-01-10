USC vs. Washington State January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the USC Trojans (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Galen Center. The game will begin at 10:30 PM ET and is available via Fox Sports 1.
USC vs. Washington State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
USC Players to Watch
- Boogie Ellis: 19.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Isaiah Collier: 16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Joshua Morgan: 5.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.7 BLK
- DJ Rodman: 5.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Washington State Players to Watch
- Isaac Jones: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Myles Rice: 15.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrej Jakimovski: 9.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Oscar Cluff: 7.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kymany Houinsou: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
USC vs. Washington State Stat Comparison
|USC Rank
|USC AVG
|Washington State AVG
|Washington State Rank
|101st
|78.5
|Points Scored
|77.4
|119th
|237th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|62.5
|17th
|96th
|38.7
|Rebounds
|40.0
|58th
|114th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|82nd
|126th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.6
|264th
|128th
|14.4
|Assists
|13.1
|214th
|295th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|10.0
|51st
