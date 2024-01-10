The Washington State Cougars (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the USC Trojans (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Galen Center. The game will begin at 10:30 PM ET and is available via Fox Sports 1.

USC vs. Washington State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

USC Players to Watch

Boogie Ellis: 19.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Isaiah Collier: 16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kobe Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Joshua Morgan: 5.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.7 BLK

5.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.7 BLK DJ Rodman: 5.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Washington State Players to Watch

Isaac Jones: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Myles Rice: 15.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrej Jakimovski: 9.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Oscar Cluff: 7.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Kymany Houinsou: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

USC vs. Washington State Stat Comparison

USC Rank USC AVG Washington State AVG Washington State Rank 101st 78.5 Points Scored 77.4 119th 237th 73.1 Points Allowed 62.5 17th 96th 38.7 Rebounds 40.0 58th 114th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 10.5 82nd 126th 8.1 3pt Made 6.6 264th 128th 14.4 Assists 13.1 214th 295th 13.3 Turnovers 10.0 51st

