The Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Value City Arena. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET and is available via BTN.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Game Information

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Steven Crowl: 12.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chucky Hepburn: 9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyler Wahl: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • AJ Storr: 15 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • John Blackwell: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • Bruce Thornton: 17.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Roddy Gayle Jr.: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jamison Battle: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Zed Key: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Felix Okpara: 6.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Stat Comparison

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG Wisconsin AVG Wisconsin Rank
81st 79.4 Points Scored 74.2 201st
38th 64.1 Points Allowed 64.9 51st
78th 39.2 Rebounds 34.5 265th
52nd 11 Off. Rebounds 10.1 110th
126th 8.1 3pt Made 6.3 285th
93rd 15.2 Assists 11.4 317th
91st 10.7 Turnovers 9.3 22nd

