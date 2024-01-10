Wisconsin vs. Ohio State January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Value City Arena. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET and is available via BTN.
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Steven Crowl: 12.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- AJ Storr: 15 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- John Blackwell: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Bruce Thornton: 17.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Roddy Gayle Jr.: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jamison Battle: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zed Key: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Felix Okpara: 6.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Stat Comparison
|Ohio State Rank
|Ohio State AVG
|Wisconsin AVG
|Wisconsin Rank
|81st
|79.4
|Points Scored
|74.2
|201st
|38th
|64.1
|Points Allowed
|64.9
|51st
|78th
|39.2
|Rebounds
|34.5
|265th
|52nd
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|110th
|126th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.3
|285th
|93rd
|15.2
|Assists
|11.4
|317th
|91st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|9.3
|22nd
