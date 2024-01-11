On Thursday, January 11, 2024, the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (24-6) will look to knock off their closest rival in that conference, the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8), at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Information

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo posts 30.6 points, 11 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Damian Lillard averages 25.8 points, 6.9 assists and 4.4 boards per game.

Brook Lopez posts 12.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.9 boards per game.

Bobby Portis posts 13.2 points, 7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Khris Middleton averages 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He's also draining 47% of his shots from the field and 34% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Derrick White is putting up 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. He's draining 50% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Jrue Holiday gets the Celtics 13.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is draining 53.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Al Horford gives the Celtics 7.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while putting up 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Bucks vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Bucks Celtics 125.2 Points Avg. 120.3 119.2 Points Allowed Avg. 110.3 50.1% Field Goal % 48.1% 38.3% Three Point % 37.3%

