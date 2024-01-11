The Robert Morris Colonials (5-6) play a fellow Horizon opponent, the Milwaukee Panthers (7-6), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Klotsche Center. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Kendall Nead: 18.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kamy Peppler: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jada Donaldson: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Angie Cera: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Danielle Vuletich: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Naomi Barnwell: 8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Simone Morris: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Louella Allana: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Alejandra Mastral: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

