Pepperdine vs. Pacific January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Pacific Tigers (5-9, 0-0 WCC) face a fellow WCC squad, the Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 0-0 WCC), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Pepperdine vs. Pacific Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Michael Ajayi: 17.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Houston Mallette: 16.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Moore: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ethan Anderson: 6.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Pitre: 5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Pacific Players to Watch
- Moe Odum: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Williams: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cam Denson: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Judson Martindale: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Burke Smith: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Pepperdine vs. Pacific Stat Comparison
|Pepperdine Rank
|Pepperdine AVG
|Pacific AVG
|Pacific Rank
|262nd
|71.4
|Points Scored
|63.8
|346th
|205th
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|266th
|260th
|34.6
|Rebounds
|28.4
|362nd
|152nd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|5.4
|358th
|294th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.0
|230th
|177th
|13.5
|Assists
|14.1
|142nd
|206th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|13.4
|301st
