The Pacific Tigers (5-9, 0-0 WCC) face a fellow WCC squad, the Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 0-0 WCC), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Pepperdine vs. Pacific Game Information

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Michael Ajayi: 17.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Houston Mallette: 16.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Moore: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ethan Anderson: 6.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Pitre: 5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Pacific Players to Watch

Moe Odum: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Williams: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cam Denson: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Judson Martindale: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Burke Smith: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Pepperdine vs. Pacific Stat Comparison

Pepperdine Rank Pepperdine AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank 262nd 71.4 Points Scored 63.8 346th 205th 71.9 Points Allowed 74.4 266th 260th 34.6 Rebounds 28.4 362nd 152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 5.4 358th 294th 6.2 3pt Made 7.0 230th 177th 13.5 Assists 14.1 142nd 206th 12.0 Turnovers 13.4 301st

