The Sacramento State Hornets (3-9, 0-1 Big Sky) face the Weber State Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Sacramento State vs. Weber State Game Information

Sacramento State Players to Watch

  • Duncan Powell: 14.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Zee Hamoda: 12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alex Kovatchev: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Austin Patterson: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Betson: 11.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Weber State Players to Watch

  • Dillon Jones: 17.5 PTS, 10.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Blaise Threatt: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dyson Koehler: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Tew: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sacramento State vs. Weber State Stat Comparison

Sacramento State Rank Sacramento State AVG Weber State AVG Weber State Rank
229th 72.9 Points Scored 75.8 163rd
226th 72.7 Points Allowed 59.4 6th
49th 40.3 Rebounds 34.3 273rd
56th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 6.3 349th
24th 9.8 3pt Made 8.5 90th
96th 15.1 Assists 13.2 208th
359th 15.7 Turnovers 9.3 22nd

