The Sacramento State Hornets (3-9, 0-1 Big Sky) face the Weber State Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Sacramento State vs. Weber State Game Information

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Duncan Powell: 14.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Zee Hamoda: 12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Alex Kovatchev: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Austin Patterson: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Betson: 11.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Weber State Players to Watch

Dillon Jones: 17.5 PTS, 10.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.5 PTS, 10.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Blaise Threatt: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Dyson Koehler: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Tew: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sacramento State vs. Weber State Stat Comparison

Sacramento State Rank Sacramento State AVG Weber State AVG Weber State Rank 229th 72.9 Points Scored 75.8 163rd 226th 72.7 Points Allowed 59.4 6th 49th 40.3 Rebounds 34.3 273rd 56th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 6.3 349th 24th 9.8 3pt Made 8.5 90th 96th 15.1 Assists 13.2 208th 359th 15.7 Turnovers 9.3 22nd

