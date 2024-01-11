Sacramento State vs. Weber State January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (3-9, 0-1 Big Sky) face the Weber State Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Sacramento State vs. Weber State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Duncan Powell: 14.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zee Hamoda: 12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alex Kovatchev: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Austin Patterson: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 11.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Weber State Players to Watch
- Dillon Jones: 17.5 PTS, 10.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Blaise Threatt: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dyson Koehler: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Tew: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sacramento State vs. Weber State Stat Comparison
|Sacramento State Rank
|Sacramento State AVG
|Weber State AVG
|Weber State Rank
|229th
|72.9
|Points Scored
|75.8
|163rd
|226th
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|59.4
|6th
|49th
|40.3
|Rebounds
|34.3
|273rd
|56th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.3
|349th
|24th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|8.5
|90th
|96th
|15.1
|Assists
|13.2
|208th
|359th
|15.7
|Turnovers
|9.3
|22nd
