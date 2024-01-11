The San Diego Toreros (9-4, 0-0 WCC) meet the San Francisco Dons (10-4, 0-0 WCC) in a clash of WCC teams at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on WCC Network.

San Diego vs. San Francisco Game Information

San Diego Players to Watch

Wayne McKinney III: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Deuce Turner: 13.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK PJ Hayes: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

Jonathan Mogbo: 13.6 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Marcus Williams: 15.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Ndewedo Newbury: 6.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Malik Thomas: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

San Diego vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG San Francisco AVG San Francisco Rank 229th 72.9 Points Scored 76.1 155th 217th 72.4 Points Allowed 60.5 10th 115th 38.2 Rebounds 35.3 240th 229th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.8 124th 237th 6.9 3pt Made 8.6 84th 231st 12.8 Assists 15.8 68th 290th 13.2 Turnovers 12.9 276th

