San Diego vs. San Francisco January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego Toreros (9-4, 0-0 WCC) meet the San Francisco Dons (10-4, 0-0 WCC) in a clash of WCC teams at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on WCC Network.
San Diego vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: WCC Network
San Diego Players to Watch
- Wayne McKinney III: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Deuce Turner: 13.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- PJ Hayes: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Jonathan Mogbo: 13.6 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 15.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ndewedo Newbury: 6.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Malik Thomas: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
San Diego vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison
|San Diego Rank
|San Diego AVG
|San Francisco AVG
|San Francisco Rank
|229th
|72.9
|Points Scored
|76.1
|155th
|217th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|60.5
|10th
|115th
|38.2
|Rebounds
|35.3
|240th
|229th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|124th
|237th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|8.6
|84th
|231st
|12.8
|Assists
|15.8
|68th
|290th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|12.9
|276th
