The San Diego Toreros (9-4, 0-0 WCC) meet the San Francisco Dons (10-4, 0-0 WCC) in a clash of WCC teams at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on WCC Network.

San Diego vs. San Francisco Game Information

San Diego Players to Watch

  • Wayne McKinney III: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Deuce Turner: 13.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • PJ Hayes: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Mogbo: 13.6 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Marcus Williams: 15.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mike Sharavjamts: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ndewedo Newbury: 6.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Malik Thomas: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

San Diego vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG San Francisco AVG San Francisco Rank
229th 72.9 Points Scored 76.1 155th
217th 72.4 Points Allowed 60.5 10th
115th 38.2 Rebounds 35.3 240th
229th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.8 124th
237th 6.9 3pt Made 8.6 84th
231st 12.8 Assists 15.8 68th
290th 13.2 Turnovers 12.9 276th

