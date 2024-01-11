Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Santa Clara Broncos (9-5, 0-0 WCC) play the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 WCC) in a clash of WCC squads at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on ESPN.
Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Adama Bal: 15.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyeree Bryan: 9.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Francisco Caffaro: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Anton Watson: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Graham Ike: 14.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Nembhard: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Hickman: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Braden Huff: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison
|Santa Clara Rank
|Santa Clara AVG
|Gonzaga AVG
|Gonzaga Rank
|102nd
|78.5
|Points Scored
|84.3
|27th
|234th
|72.9
|Points Allowed
|67.1
|94th
|98th
|38.6
|Rebounds
|43.5
|12th
|89th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|12.3
|19th
|84th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|6.4
|278th
|82nd
|15.4
|Assists
|15.8
|68th
|301st
|13.4
|Turnovers
|11.3
|132nd
