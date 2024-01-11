The Santa Clara Broncos (9-5, 0-0 WCC) play the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 WCC) in a clash of WCC squads at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on ESPN.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Adama Bal: 15.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyeree Bryan: 9.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Francisco Caffaro: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Anton Watson: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Graham Ike: 14.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ryan Nembhard: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Hickman: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Braden Huff: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Gonzaga AVG Gonzaga Rank 102nd 78.5 Points Scored 84.3 27th 234th 72.9 Points Allowed 67.1 94th 98th 38.6 Rebounds 43.5 12th 89th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 12.3 19th 84th 8.6 3pt Made 6.4 278th 82nd 15.4 Assists 15.8 68th 301st 13.4 Turnovers 11.3 132nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.