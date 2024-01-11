UC Davis vs. CSU Northridge January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big West schedule includes the UC Davis Aggies (6-6, 1-0 Big West) meeting the CSU Northridge Matadors (10-3, 1-0 Big West) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UC Davis vs. CSU Northridge Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Elijah Pepper: 20.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kane Milling: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Niko Rocak: 5.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Leo DeBruhl: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Keonte Jones: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dionte Bostick: 16.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Brinson: 8.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dearon Tucker: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
UC Davis vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison
|UC Davis Rank
|UC Davis AVG
|CSU Northridge AVG
|CSU Northridge Rank
|246th
|72.2
|Points Scored
|80.4
|69th
|106th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|147th
|311th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|43.8
|9th
|165th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|11.8
|28th
|213th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|4.8
|350th
|238th
|12.7
|Assists
|13.8
|159th
|340th
|14.5
|Turnovers
|14.7
|343rd
