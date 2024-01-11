Thursday's Big West schedule includes the UC Davis Aggies (6-6, 1-0 Big West) meeting the CSU Northridge Matadors (10-3, 1-0 Big West) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UC Davis vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UC Davis Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UC Davis Players to Watch

Elijah Pepper: 20.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Ty Johnson: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kane Milling: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Niko Rocak: 5.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Leo DeBruhl: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Keonte Jones: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.4 BLK De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dionte Bostick: 16.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Brinson: 8.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Dearon Tucker: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Davis vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison

UC Davis Rank UC Davis AVG CSU Northridge AVG CSU Northridge Rank 246th 72.2 Points Scored 80.4 69th 106th 67.8 Points Allowed 69.8 147th 311th 33.3 Rebounds 43.8 9th 165th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 11.8 28th 213th 7.2 3pt Made 4.8 350th 238th 12.7 Assists 13.8 159th 340th 14.5 Turnovers 14.7 343rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.