UC Riverside vs. Cal Poly January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The UC Riverside Highlanders (5-8, 0-1 Big West) play the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-9, 0-1 Big West) in a matchup of Big West teams at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UC Riverside vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UC Riverside Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Isaiah Moses: 13.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Barrington Hargress: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nate Pickens: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Benjamin Griscti: 9.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kyle Owens: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Kobe Sanders: 19.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quentin Jones: 9.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jarred Hyder: 11.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joel Armotrading: 5.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Aaron Price Jr.: 4.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UC Riverside vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison
|UC Riverside Rank
|UC Riverside AVG
|Cal Poly AVG
|Cal Poly Rank
|303rd
|68.9
|Points Scored
|65.7
|335th
|195th
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|228th
|160th
|37.1
|Rebounds
|32.9
|324th
|102nd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|294th
|100th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|5.0
|345th
|138th
|14.2
|Assists
|8.9
|359th
|10th
|8.8
|Turnovers
|12.6
|253rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.