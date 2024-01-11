The UC Riverside Highlanders (5-8, 0-1 Big West) play the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-9, 0-1 Big West) in a matchup of Big West teams at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

UC Riverside vs. Cal Poly Game Information

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Isaiah Moses: 13.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Barrington Hargress: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Nate Pickens: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Benjamin Griscti: 9.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Kyle Owens: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Kobe Sanders: 19.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Quentin Jones: 9.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jarred Hyder: 11.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Joel Armotrading: 5.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

5.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Aaron Price Jr.: 4.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

UC Riverside vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison

UC Riverside Rank UC Riverside AVG Cal Poly AVG Cal Poly Rank 303rd 68.9 Points Scored 65.7 335th 195th 71.4 Points Allowed 72.8 228th 160th 37.1 Rebounds 32.9 324th 102nd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 7.6 294th 100th 8.4 3pt Made 5.0 345th 138th 14.2 Assists 8.9 359th 10th 8.8 Turnovers 12.6 253rd

