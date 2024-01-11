UCSB vs. CSU Bakersfield January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West) face a fellow Big West squad, the UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-1 Big West), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
UCSB vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UCSB Players to Watch
- Ajay Mitchell: 18.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ariel Bland: 7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yohan Traore: 16.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cole Anderson: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Kaleb Higgins: 17.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Modestas Kancleris: 6.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Marvin McGhee: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Wilbon: 5.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
UCSB vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison
|UCSB Rank
|UCSB AVG
|CSU Bakersfield AVG
|CSU Bakersfield Rank
|61st
|80.8
|Points Scored
|70.8
|274th
|274th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|162nd
|69th
|39.4
|Rebounds
|35.2
|245th
|255th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|89th
|294th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|4.7
|353rd
|86th
|15.3
|Assists
|11.2
|326th
|310th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|10.8
|95th
