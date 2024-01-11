The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West) face a fellow Big West squad, the UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-1 Big West), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

UCSB vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

UCSB Players to Watch

  • Ajay Mitchell: 18.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ariel Bland: 7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Yohan Traore: 16.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cole Anderson: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

  • Kaleb Higgins: 17.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Modestas Kancleris: 6.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Marvin McGhee: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cameron Wilbon: 5.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCSB vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank
61st 80.8 Points Scored 70.8 274th
274th 74.7 Points Allowed 70.3 162nd
69th 39.4 Rebounds 35.2 245th
255th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 10.4 89th
294th 6.2 3pt Made 4.7 353rd
86th 15.3 Assists 11.2 326th
310th 13.6 Turnovers 10.8 95th

