The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West) face a fellow Big West squad, the UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-1 Big West), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

UCSB vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

UCSB Players to Watch

Ajay Mitchell: 18.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Ariel Bland: 7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Yohan Traore: 16.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Cole Anderson: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Kaleb Higgins: 17.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Modestas Kancleris: 6.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Marvin McGhee: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Cameron Wilbon: 5.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCSB vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank 61st 80.8 Points Scored 70.8 274th 274th 74.7 Points Allowed 70.3 162nd 69th 39.4 Rebounds 35.2 245th 255th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 10.4 89th 294th 6.2 3pt Made 4.7 353rd 86th 15.3 Assists 11.2 326th 310th 13.6 Turnovers 10.8 95th

