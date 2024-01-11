The Long Beach State Beach (9-4, 1-0 Big West) play a fellow Big West team, the UCSD Tritons (7-6, 1-0 Big West), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at LionTree Arena. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UCSD vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCSD Players to Watch

  • Bryce Pope: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Hayden Gray: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Francis Nwaokorie: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • J'Raan Brooks: 4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Long Beach State Players to Watch

  • Aboubacar Traore: 11.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Lassina Traore: 11.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jadon Jones: 12.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Marcus Tsohonis: 17.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCSD vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison

UCSD Rank UCSD AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank
140th 76.5 Points Scored 80.9 58th
106th 67.8 Points Allowed 76.2 296th
245th 35.2 Rebounds 39.4 69th
255th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 10.8 60th
67th 8.9 3pt Made 5.7 320th
177th 13.5 Assists 14.8 102nd
40th 9.7 Turnovers 13.8 315th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.