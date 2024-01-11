The Long Beach State Beach (9-4, 1-0 Big West) play a fellow Big West team, the UCSD Tritons (7-6, 1-0 Big West), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at LionTree Arena. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

UCSD vs. Long Beach State Game Information

UCSD Players to Watch

Bryce Pope: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Hayden Gray: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Francis Nwaokorie: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK J'Raan Brooks: 4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Aboubacar Traore: 11.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK Lassina Traore: 11.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jadon Jones: 12.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Marcus Tsohonis: 17.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

UCSD vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison

UCSD Rank UCSD AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank 140th 76.5 Points Scored 80.9 58th 106th 67.8 Points Allowed 76.2 296th 245th 35.2 Rebounds 39.4 69th 255th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 10.8 60th 67th 8.9 3pt Made 5.7 320th 177th 13.5 Assists 14.8 102nd 40th 9.7 Turnovers 13.8 315th

