UCSD vs. Long Beach State January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Long Beach State Beach (9-4, 1-0 Big West) play a fellow Big West team, the UCSD Tritons (7-6, 1-0 Big West), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at LionTree Arena. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
UCSD vs. Long Beach State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
UCSD Players to Watch
- Bryce Pope: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hayden Gray: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Francis Nwaokorie: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- J'Raan Brooks: 4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Aboubacar Traore: 11.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Lassina Traore: 11.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jadon Jones: 12.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marcus Tsohonis: 17.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
UCSD vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison
|UCSD Rank
|UCSD AVG
|Long Beach State AVG
|Long Beach State Rank
|140th
|76.5
|Points Scored
|80.9
|58th
|106th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|76.2
|296th
|245th
|35.2
|Rebounds
|39.4
|69th
|255th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|60th
|67th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|5.7
|320th
|177th
|13.5
|Assists
|14.8
|102nd
|40th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|13.8
|315th
