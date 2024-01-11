The UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 squad, the Utah Utes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN2.

Utah vs. UCLA Game Information

Utah Players to Watch

Rollie Worster: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Branden Carlson: 16.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Gabe Madsen: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Lawson Lovering: 8.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Keba Keita: 9.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

UCLA Players to Watch

Sebastian Mack: 14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Adem Bona: 12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dylan Andrews: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Will McClendon: 4.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Utah vs. UCLA Stat Comparison

Utah Rank Utah AVG UCLA AVG UCLA Rank 64th 80.6 Points Scored 67.8 315th 118th 68.5 Points Allowed 62.0 14th 65th 39.6 Rebounds 36.6 187th 209th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.1 108th 100th 8.4 3pt Made 4.8 350th 23rd 17.7 Assists 12.0 283rd 213th 12.1 Turnovers 11.2 125th

