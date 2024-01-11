Utah vs. UCLA January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 squad, the Utah Utes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN2.
Utah vs. UCLA Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Utah Players to Watch
- Rollie Worster: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Branden Carlson: 16.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Gabe Madsen: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 8.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Keba Keita: 9.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
UCLA Players to Watch
- Sebastian Mack: 14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adem Bona: 12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Andrews: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will McClendon: 4.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Utah vs. UCLA Stat Comparison
|Utah Rank
|Utah AVG
|UCLA AVG
|UCLA Rank
|64th
|80.6
|Points Scored
|67.8
|315th
|118th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|62.0
|14th
|65th
|39.6
|Rebounds
|36.6
|187th
|209th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|108th
|100th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|4.8
|350th
|23rd
|17.7
|Assists
|12.0
|283rd
|213th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|11.2
|125th
