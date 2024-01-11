The UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 squad, the Utah Utes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Utah vs. UCLA Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Utah Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Rollie Worster: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Branden Carlson: 16.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Gabe Madsen: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lawson Lovering: 8.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Keba Keita: 9.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Sebastian Mack: 14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Adem Bona: 12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Lazar Stefanovic: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dylan Andrews: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Will McClendon: 4.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs. UCLA Stat Comparison

Utah Rank Utah AVG UCLA AVG UCLA Rank
64th 80.6 Points Scored 67.8 315th
118th 68.5 Points Allowed 62.0 14th
65th 39.6 Rebounds 36.6 187th
209th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.1 108th
100th 8.4 3pt Made 4.8 350th
23rd 17.7 Assists 12.0 283rd
213th 12.1 Turnovers 11.2 125th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.