Saturday's Big West schedule includes the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-10, 0-2 Big West) against the UCSD Tritons (7-6, 1-0 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cal Poly vs. UCSD Game Information

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Kobe Sanders: 18.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jarred Hyder: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Quentin Jones: 8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Joel Armotrading: 4.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

4.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Aaron Price Jr.: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

UCSD Players to Watch

Bryce Pope: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Hayden Gray: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Francis Nwaokorie: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK J'Raan Brooks: 4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Cal Poly vs. UCSD Stat Comparison

Cal Poly Rank Cal Poly AVG UCSD AVG UCSD Rank 346th 64.3 Points Scored 76.5 149th 223rd 72.7 Points Allowed 67.8 108th 335th 32.5 Rebounds 35.2 239th 306th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 8.2 257th 349th 4.8 3pt Made 8.9 64th 360th 8.6 Assists 13.5 177th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 9.7 39th

