Cal Poly vs. UCSD January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West schedule includes the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-10, 0-2 Big West) against the UCSD Tritons (7-6, 1-0 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Cal Poly vs. UCSD Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Cal Poly Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Kobe Sanders: 18.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jarred Hyder: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quentin Jones: 8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joel Armotrading: 4.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Aaron Price Jr.: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UCSD Players to Watch
- Bryce Pope: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hayden Gray: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Francis Nwaokorie: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- J'Raan Brooks: 4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cal Poly vs. UCSD Stat Comparison
|Cal Poly Rank
|Cal Poly AVG
|UCSD AVG
|UCSD Rank
|346th
|64.3
|Points Scored
|76.5
|149th
|223rd
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|108th
|335th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|35.2
|239th
|306th
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|257th
|349th
|4.8
|3pt Made
|8.9
|64th
|360th
|8.6
|Assists
|13.5
|177th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|9.7
|39th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.