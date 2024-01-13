Saturday's Big West slate includes the CSU Northridge Matadors (10-3, 1-0 Big West) meeting the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-6, 0-1 Big West) at 4:00 PM ET on Spectrum Sports.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

CSU Northridge vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

  • Keonte Jones: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dionte Bostick: 16.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jordan Brinson: 8.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dearon Tucker: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

  • Max Jones: 17.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dominic Brewton: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Grayson Carper: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Donovan Oday: 6.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Beril Kabamba: 4.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Northridge vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison

CSU Northridge Rank CSU Northridge AVG CSU Fullerton AVG CSU Fullerton Rank
65th 80.4 Points Scored 68.2 310th
146th 69.8 Points Allowed 68.4 120th
8th 43.8 Rebounds 34.1 278th
28th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 8.5 231st
349th 4.8 3pt Made 6.0 302nd
160th 13.8 Assists 9.2 357th
344th 14.7 Turnovers 13.1 288th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.