CSU Northridge vs. CSU Fullerton January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West slate includes the CSU Northridge Matadors (10-3, 1-0 Big West) meeting the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-6, 0-1 Big West) at 4:00 PM ET on Spectrum Sports.
CSU Northridge vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Spectrum Sports
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Keonte Jones: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dionte Bostick: 16.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Brinson: 8.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dearon Tucker: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- Max Jones: 17.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Grayson Carper: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Donovan Oday: 6.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Beril Kabamba: 4.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
CSU Northridge vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison
|CSU Northridge Rank
|CSU Northridge AVG
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|65th
|80.4
|Points Scored
|68.2
|310th
|146th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|120th
|8th
|43.8
|Rebounds
|34.1
|278th
|28th
|11.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|231st
|349th
|4.8
|3pt Made
|6.0
|302nd
|160th
|13.8
|Assists
|9.2
|357th
|344th
|14.7
|Turnovers
|13.1
|288th
