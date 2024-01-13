Saturday's Big West slate includes the CSU Northridge Matadors (10-3, 1-0 Big West) meeting the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-6, 0-1 Big West) at 4:00 PM ET on Spectrum Sports.

CSU Northridge vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Keonte Jones: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.4 BLK De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dionte Bostick: 16.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Brinson: 8.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Dearon Tucker: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Max Jones: 17.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dominic Brewton: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Grayson Carper: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Donovan Oday: 6.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Beril Kabamba: 4.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

CSU Northridge vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison

CSU Northridge Rank CSU Northridge AVG CSU Fullerton AVG CSU Fullerton Rank 65th 80.4 Points Scored 68.2 310th 146th 69.8 Points Allowed 68.4 120th 8th 43.8 Rebounds 34.1 278th 28th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 8.5 231st 349th 4.8 3pt Made 6.0 302nd 160th 13.8 Assists 9.2 357th 344th 14.7 Turnovers 13.1 288th

