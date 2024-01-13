Howard vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MEAC slate includes the Howard Bison (5-9, 0-0 MEAC) versus the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-9, 0-0 MEAC), at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Howard vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Howard Players to Watch
- Bryce Harris: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Seth Towns: 15.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marcus Dockery: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Shy Odom: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jelani Williams: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch
- Troy Hupstead: 12.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Devon Ellis: 10.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chace Davis: 9.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dionte Johnson: 4.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Wilson: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Howard vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison
|Howard Rank
|Howard AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
|134th
|77.1
|Points Scored
|62.5
|354th
|329th
|78.3
|Points Allowed
|78.2
|327th
|187th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|34.1
|284th
|226th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|115th
|145th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.4
|275th
|196th
|13.3
|Assists
|11.5
|318th
|350th
|14.9
|Turnovers
|12.1
|208th
