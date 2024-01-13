Saturday's MEAC slate includes the Howard Bison (5-9, 0-0 MEAC) versus the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-9, 0-0 MEAC), at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Howard vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

Howard Players to Watch

Bryce Harris: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Seth Towns: 15.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Marcus Dockery: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Shy Odom: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jelani Williams: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

Troy Hupstead: 12.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Devon Ellis: 10.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Chace Davis: 9.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Dionte Johnson: 4.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Elijah Wilson: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Howard vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison

Howard Rank Howard AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank 134th 77.1 Points Scored 62.5 354th 329th 78.3 Points Allowed 78.2 327th 187th 36.6 Rebounds 34.1 284th 226th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.9 115th 145th 7.9 3pt Made 6.4 275th 196th 13.3 Assists 11.5 318th 350th 14.9 Turnovers 12.1 208th

