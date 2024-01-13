Saturday's Patriot League schedule includes the Lafayette Leopards (1-11, 0-0 Patriot League) playing the Navy Midshipmen (4-7, 0-0 Patriot League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lafayette vs. Navy Game Information

Lafayette Players to Watch

Justin Vander Baan: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK

Kyle Jenkins: 8.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Eric Sondberg: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mark Butler: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Devin Hines: 7.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Navy Players to Watch

Donovan Draper: 10.6 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Austin Benigni: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Austin Inge: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mitch Fischer: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Mike Woods: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lafayette vs. Navy Stat Comparison

Lafayette Rank Lafayette AVG Navy AVG Navy Rank 359th 60.7 Points Scored 68.2 310th 219th 72.5 Points Allowed 63.3 24th 326th 32.9 Rebounds 37.5 140th 268th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.6 146th 220th 7.2 3pt Made 5.8 317th 195th 13.3 Assists 13.3 195th 262nd 12.7 Turnovers 11.0 110th

