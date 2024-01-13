Lafayette vs. Navy January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Patriot League schedule includes the Lafayette Leopards (1-11, 0-0 Patriot League) playing the Navy Midshipmen (4-7, 0-0 Patriot League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lafayette vs. Navy Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Lafayette Players to Watch
- Justin Vander Baan: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Kyle Jenkins: 8.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Eric Sondberg: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mark Butler: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devin Hines: 7.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Navy Players to Watch
- Donovan Draper: 10.6 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Austin Benigni: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Austin Inge: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mitch Fischer: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Woods: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Lafayette vs. Navy Stat Comparison
|Lafayette Rank
|Lafayette AVG
|Navy AVG
|Navy Rank
|359th
|60.7
|Points Scored
|68.2
|310th
|219th
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|63.3
|24th
|326th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|37.5
|140th
|268th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|146th
|220th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|5.8
|317th
|195th
|13.3
|Assists
|13.3
|195th
|262nd
|12.7
|Turnovers
|11.0
|110th
