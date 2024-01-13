The Pacific Tigers (6-9, 0-0 WCC) face a fellow WCC team, the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-7, 0-0 WCC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Gersten Pavilion. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Loyola Marymount vs. Pacific Game Information

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

  • Dominick Harris: 14.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Merkviladze: 10.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Justin Wright: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Will Johnston: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keli Leaupepe: 8.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Pacific Players to Watch

  • Moe Odum: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Williams: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cam Denson: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Judson Martindale: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lesown Hallums: 7.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Loyola Marymount vs. Pacific Stat Comparison

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank
191st 74.6 Points Scored 64.9 344th
142nd 69.6 Points Allowed 73.8 255th
178th 36.7 Rebounds 28.7 362nd
145th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 5.7 358th
83rd 8.6 3pt Made 6.9 244th
280th 12.2 Assists 14.3 128th
121st 11.1 Turnovers 13.3 300th

