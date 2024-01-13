Loyola Marymount vs. Pacific January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Pacific Tigers (6-9, 0-0 WCC) face a fellow WCC team, the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-7, 0-0 WCC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Gersten Pavilion. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Loyola Marymount vs. Pacific Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Loyola Marymount Players to Watch
- Dominick Harris: 14.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Merkviladze: 10.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justin Wright: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will Johnston: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keli Leaupepe: 8.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Pacific Players to Watch
- Moe Odum: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Williams: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cam Denson: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Judson Martindale: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lesown Hallums: 7.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Loyola Marymount vs. Pacific Stat Comparison
|Loyola Marymount Rank
|Loyola Marymount AVG
|Pacific AVG
|Pacific Rank
|191st
|74.6
|Points Scored
|64.9
|344th
|142nd
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|255th
|178th
|36.7
|Rebounds
|28.7
|362nd
|145th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|358th
|83rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|6.9
|244th
|280th
|12.2
|Assists
|14.3
|128th
|121st
|11.1
|Turnovers
|13.3
|300th
