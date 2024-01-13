The Pacific Tigers (6-9, 0-0 WCC) face a fellow WCC team, the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-7, 0-0 WCC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Gersten Pavilion. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Loyola Marymount vs. Pacific Game Information

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Dominick Harris: 14.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Merkviladze: 10.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Justin Wright: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Will Johnston: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Keli Leaupepe: 8.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Pacific Players to Watch

Moe Odum: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Williams: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cam Denson: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Judson Martindale: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Lesown Hallums: 7.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Loyola Marymount vs. Pacific Stat Comparison

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank 191st 74.6 Points Scored 64.9 344th 142nd 69.6 Points Allowed 73.8 255th 178th 36.7 Rebounds 28.7 362nd 145th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 5.7 358th 83rd 8.6 3pt Made 6.9 244th 280th 12.2 Assists 14.3 128th 121st 11.1 Turnovers 13.3 300th

