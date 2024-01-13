Marquette vs. DePaul January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (12-0) face the DePaul Blue Demons (9-5) in a clash of Big East teams at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on CBS Sports Network.
Marquette vs. DePaul Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Marquette Players to Watch
- Liza Karlen: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mackenzie Hare: 15.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rose Nkumu: 8.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
DePaul Players to Watch
- Anaya Peoples: 19.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jorie Allen: 10.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Katlyn Gilbert: 7.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kate Clarke: 13.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
