New Hampshire vs. Bryant January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Bryant Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 America East) meet a fellow America East opponent, the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 America East), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Lundholm Gymnasium. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
New Hampshire vs. Bryant Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahmad Robinson: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxson Baker: 9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Trey Woodyard: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Naim Miller: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Bryant Players to Watch
- Earl Timberlake: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Daniel Rivera: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Connor Withers: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Rafael Pinzon: 12.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
New Hampshire vs. Bryant Stat Comparison
|New Hampshire Rank
|New Hampshire AVG
|Bryant AVG
|Bryant Rank
|86th
|78.9
|Points Scored
|79.6
|74th
|203rd
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|283rd
|50th
|40.3
|Rebounds
|37.5
|141st
|253rd
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|344th
|14th
|10.2
|3pt Made
|9.8
|25th
|128th
|14.3
|Assists
|15.4
|82nd
|72nd
|10.5
|Turnovers
|11.9
|196th
