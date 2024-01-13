The Bryant Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 America East) meet a fellow America East opponent, the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 America East), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Lundholm Gymnasium. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

New Hampshire vs. Bryant Game Information

New Hampshire Players to Watch

  • Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ahmad Robinson: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaxson Baker: 9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Trey Woodyard: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Naim Miller: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Bryant Players to Watch

  • Earl Timberlake: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Daniel Rivera: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Connor Withers: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Rafael Pinzon: 12.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

New Hampshire vs. Bryant Stat Comparison

New Hampshire Rank New Hampshire AVG Bryant AVG Bryant Rank
86th 78.9 Points Scored 79.6 74th
203rd 71.9 Points Allowed 75.4 283rd
50th 40.3 Rebounds 37.5 141st
253rd 8.3 Off. Rebounds 6.6 344th
14th 10.2 3pt Made 9.8 25th
128th 14.3 Assists 15.4 82nd
72nd 10.5 Turnovers 11.9 196th

