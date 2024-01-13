The Bryant Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 America East) meet a fellow America East opponent, the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 America East), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Lundholm Gymnasium. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

New Hampshire vs. Bryant Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmad Robinson: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaxson Baker: 9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Trey Woodyard: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Naim Miller: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bryant Players to Watch

Earl Timberlake: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Daniel Rivera: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Connor Withers: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Rafael Pinzon: 12.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Hampshire vs. Bryant Stat Comparison

New Hampshire Rank New Hampshire AVG Bryant AVG Bryant Rank 86th 78.9 Points Scored 79.6 74th 203rd 71.9 Points Allowed 75.4 283rd 50th 40.3 Rebounds 37.5 141st 253rd 8.3 Off. Rebounds 6.6 344th 14th 10.2 3pt Made 9.8 25th 128th 14.3 Assists 15.4 82nd 72nd 10.5 Turnovers 11.9 196th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.