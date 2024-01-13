New Mexico vs. San Diego State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MWC slate includes the New Mexico Lobos (12-2, 0-1 MWC) facing the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.
New Mexico vs. San Diego State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Donovan Dent: 16.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- JT Toppin: 12.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaelen House: 15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tru Washington: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Jaedon LeDee: 21.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Reese Waters: 13.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Micah Parrish: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamont Butler: 8.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Saunders: 7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
New Mexico vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison
|New Mexico Rank
|New Mexico AVG
|San Diego State AVG
|San Diego State Rank
|34th
|83.4
|Points Scored
|77.4
|125th
|104th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|59th
|43rd
|40.6
|Rebounds
|38.1
|119th
|126th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|180th
|248th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.4
|195th
|49th
|16.2
|Assists
|13.9
|149th
|63rd
|10.4
|Turnovers
|10.1
|52nd
