Saturday's MWC slate includes the New Mexico Lobos (12-2, 0-1 MWC) facing the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

New Mexico vs. San Diego State Game Information

New Mexico Players to Watch

Donovan Dent: 16.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK JT Toppin: 12.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaelen House: 15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Tru Washington: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jaedon LeDee: 21.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

21.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Reese Waters: 13.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Micah Parrish: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Lamont Butler: 8.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Elijah Saunders: 7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

New Mexico vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison

New Mexico Rank New Mexico AVG San Diego State AVG San Diego State Rank 34th 83.4 Points Scored 77.4 125th 104th 67.8 Points Allowed 65.5 59th 43rd 40.6 Rebounds 38.1 119th 126th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.2 180th 248th 6.8 3pt Made 7.4 195th 49th 16.2 Assists 13.9 149th 63rd 10.4 Turnovers 10.1 52nd

