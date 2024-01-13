San Diego vs. Pepperdine January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego Toreros (9-5, 0-0 WCC) face the Pepperdine Waves (7-8, 0-0 WCC) in a matchup of WCC teams at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on WCC Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
San Diego vs. Pepperdine Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: WCC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other San Diego Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Diego Players to Watch
- Wayne McKinney III: 14.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Deuce Turner: 13.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- PJ Hayes: 9.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Michael Ajayi: 17.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Houston Mallette: 16.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Moore: 9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ethan Anderson: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Pitre: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Diego vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison
|San Diego Rank
|San Diego AVG
|Pepperdine AVG
|Pepperdine Rank
|245th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|72.1
|253rd
|216th
|72.3
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|154th
|128th
|37.8
|Rebounds
|35.8
|221st
|220th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|136th
|247th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.5
|267th
|254th
|12.5
|Assists
|13.9
|153rd
|286th
|13.0
|Turnovers
|12.1
|208th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.