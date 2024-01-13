The San Diego Toreros (9-5, 0-0 WCC) face the Pepperdine Waves (7-8, 0-0 WCC) in a matchup of WCC teams at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on WCC Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

San Diego vs. Pepperdine Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other San Diego Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego Players to Watch

Wayne McKinney III: 14.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Deuce Turner: 13.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK PJ Hayes: 9.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Michael Ajayi: 17.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Houston Mallette: 16.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Moore: 9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ethan Anderson: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Pitre: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG Pepperdine AVG Pepperdine Rank 245th 72.5 Points Scored 72.1 253rd 216th 72.3 Points Allowed 70.2 154th 128th 37.8 Rebounds 35.8 221st 220th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.7 136th 247th 6.8 3pt Made 6.5 267th 254th 12.5 Assists 13.9 153rd 286th 13.0 Turnovers 12.1 208th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.