Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA) January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (9-6, 0-0 WCC) meet a fellow WCC squad, the Santa Clara Broncos (9-6, 0-0 WCC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Leavey Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Santa Clara Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Adama Bal: 14.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carlos Marshall Jr.: 14.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tyeree Bryan: 9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christoph Tilly: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Mitchell Saxen: 11.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Joshua Jefferson: 9.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Augustas Marciulionis: 10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alex Ducas: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison
|Santa Clara Rank
|Santa Clara AVG
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|134th
|77.1
|Points Scored
|70.3
|281st
|220th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|58.5
|4th
|87th
|38.9
|Rebounds
|42.5
|16th
|89th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|13.4
|8th
|89th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|6.4
|275th
|96th
|15.1
|Assists
|14.7
|108th
|306th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|11.2
|131st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.