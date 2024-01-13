The Saint Mary's Gaels (9-6, 0-0 WCC) meet a fellow WCC squad, the Santa Clara Broncos (9-6, 0-0 WCC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Leavey Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Santa Clara Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Adama Bal: 14.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Carlos Marshall Jr.: 14.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Tyeree Bryan: 9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Christoph Tilly: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Mitchell Saxen: 11.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Joshua Jefferson: 9.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Augustas Marciulionis: 10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Aidan Mahaney: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Alex Ducas: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Saint Mary's (CA) Rank 134th 77.1 Points Scored 70.3 281st 220th 72.4 Points Allowed 58.5 4th 87th 38.9 Rebounds 42.5 16th 89th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 13.4 8th 89th 8.5 3pt Made 6.4 275th 96th 15.1 Assists 14.7 108th 306th 13.4 Turnovers 11.2 131st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.