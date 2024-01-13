Saturday's Big West slate includes the UC Davis Aggies (6-6, 1-0 Big West) playing the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UC Davis vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

UC Davis Players to Watch

Elijah Pepper: 20.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Ty Johnson: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kane Milling: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Niko Rocak: 5.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

Leo DeBruhl: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Kaleb Higgins: 17.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Modestas Kancleris: 6.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Marvin McGhee: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Cameron Wilbon: 5.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

UC Davis vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

UC Davis Rank UC Davis AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank 253rd 72.2 Points Scored 70.8 277th 106th 67.8 Points Allowed 70.3 160th 311th 33.3 Rebounds 35.2 241st 165th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.4 85th 220th 7.2 3pt Made 4.7 352nd 241st 12.7 Assists 11.2 325th 341st 14.5 Turnovers 10.8 94th

