UC Davis vs. CSU Bakersfield January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West slate includes the UC Davis Aggies (6-6, 1-0 Big West) playing the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UC Davis vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Elijah Pepper: 20.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kane Milling: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Niko Rocak: 5.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Leo DeBruhl: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Kaleb Higgins: 17.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Modestas Kancleris: 6.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Marvin McGhee: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Wilbon: 5.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
UC Davis vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison
|UC Davis Rank
|UC Davis AVG
|CSU Bakersfield AVG
|CSU Bakersfield Rank
|253rd
|72.2
|Points Scored
|70.8
|277th
|106th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|160th
|311th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|35.2
|241st
|165th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|85th
|220th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|4.7
|352nd
|241st
|12.7
|Assists
|11.2
|325th
|341st
|14.5
|Turnovers
|10.8
|94th
