The UCSB Gauchos (7-5, 0-2 Big West) meet the Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 1-1 Big West) in a clash of Big West teams at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPNU.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UCSB vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UCSB Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCSB Players to Watch

Ajay Mitchell: 20.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

20.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ariel Bland: 7.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Yohan Traore: 16.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Cole Anderson: 10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Aboubacar Traore: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.8 BLK Marcus Tsohonis: 17.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Lassina Traore: 11.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jadon Jones: 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCSB vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank 61st 80.5 Points Scored 80.0 68th 278th 75.1 Points Allowed 76.7 303rd 85th 39.0 Rebounds 38.9 87th 273rd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 10.5 80th 309th 5.9 3pt Made 5.4 330th 102nd 14.8 Assists 14.4 125th 289th 13.1 Turnovers 13.9 324th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.