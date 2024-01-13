The UCSB Gauchos (7-5, 0-2 Big West) meet the Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 1-1 Big West) in a clash of Big West teams at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPNU.

UCSB vs. Long Beach State Game Information

UCSB Players to Watch

  • Ajay Mitchell: 20.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ariel Bland: 7.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Yohan Traore: 16.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cole Anderson: 10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Long Beach State Players to Watch

  • Aboubacar Traore: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Marcus Tsohonis: 17.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Lassina Traore: 11.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jadon Jones: 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

UCSB vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank
61st 80.5 Points Scored 80.0 68th
278th 75.1 Points Allowed 76.7 303rd
85th 39.0 Rebounds 38.9 87th
273rd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 10.5 80th
309th 5.9 3pt Made 5.4 330th
102nd 14.8 Assists 14.4 125th
289th 13.1 Turnovers 13.9 324th

