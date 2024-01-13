UCSB vs. Long Beach State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The UCSB Gauchos (7-5, 0-2 Big West) meet the Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 1-1 Big West) in a clash of Big West teams at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPNU.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UCSB vs. Long Beach State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UCSB Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCSB Players to Watch
- Ajay Mitchell: 20.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ariel Bland: 7.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yohan Traore: 16.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cole Anderson: 10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Aboubacar Traore: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Marcus Tsohonis: 17.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lassina Traore: 11.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jadon Jones: 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UCSB vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison
|UCSB Rank
|UCSB AVG
|Long Beach State AVG
|Long Beach State Rank
|61st
|80.5
|Points Scored
|80.0
|68th
|278th
|75.1
|Points Allowed
|76.7
|303rd
|85th
|39.0
|Rebounds
|38.9
|87th
|273rd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|80th
|309th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|5.4
|330th
|102nd
|14.8
|Assists
|14.4
|125th
|289th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|13.9
|324th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.